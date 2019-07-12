Oklahoma police arrest Lawton woman connected to bomb threat

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus police have made an arrest in connection to a bomb threat on Thursday at a local car dealership.
According to Chief Tim Murphy, the threat came in around 9:30 a.m. and after a search of the Four Stars Toyota dealership, no explosive device was found.
As the investigation continued, police identified the caller as Aletha Kay Baker, 54, of Lawton.
Authorities issued a warrant for the arrest of Baker and agents from the District III Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and the Lawton office of the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics teamed up with Altus police to take her into custody. She was arrested at a residence in the 1200 block of SW D Ave.
Baker recently purchased a vehicle from the dealership but no other motive for the bomb threat has been released.
She is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail on $100,000 bond
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.