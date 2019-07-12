Bill makes scholarship more accessible for veterans

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A bill introduced by U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) wants to make education after service easier for veterans.
The Veteran STEM Scholarship Improvement Act of 2019 was introduced at the end of June.
The Edith Nourse Rogers STEM Scholarship requires a science, technology, engineering or math degree with 128 credits or more.
Senator Cornyn’s office told News Channel 6 that he wanted to make this change since many of the degrees that fall under STEM fields are only 120 credit hours.
This meant that many veterans getting their education were limited to certain schools or programs, or wouldn’t be able to apply for this scholarship.
The scholarship currently provides nine months or 30,000 dollars of GI Bill eligibility for student veterans pursuing a STEM degree.
This is the first year this scholarship will go into effect, in total giving veterans up to 25 million dollars to help pay for school.
Sheppard Air Force Base was unable to comment on this act and the Veteran’s Affairs Office in Washington D.C. says they have not formed a stance yet.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.