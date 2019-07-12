Highlighting good causes at the After Hours Art Walk

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Booths were set up all along Indiana Avenue this Thursday evening bringing attention to causes ranging from helping the disabled to helping victims of domestic violence during the After Hours Art Walk.
The Director of Daybreak Community Services Ashley Wolfe felt the Art Walk was the perfect place to fundraise, “What we're doing today is we are selling arts and crafts and some snacks because we work for a facility for group homes for people with disabilities. So, one of the things that we're trying to do is to go to Morgan's Wonderland which is a water park in San Antonio that is just for people with special needs.”
The opportunity to gain visibility and shine a light on worthy causes has become the goal of several non-profits in Wichita Falls.
Down the busy street of Indiana Avenue First Step, Inc. also had their own booth set up.
Shelter Manager Michelle Turnbow said, “We are an agency for sexual assault and domestic violence victims. We have many different services that we offer: we have our safehouse, we have counseling case management, and just peer support.”
Today First Step made it their goal to gain community support by paring up with Flex Appeal, who led a Zumba class during the Art Walk. However today’s class was about more than dancing and exercise.
“We decided to just write words of empowerment on our body to be living examples of artwork, women with strength and empowerment, get in front of the town and just doing something weather that means getting help getting out of a bad situation or just getting into a weight room and getting stronger physically,” said owner and trainer Trista Eason.
To make donation to Daybreak call or visit their Office: 805 Indiana Ave, Wichita Falls, TX 76301, (940) 689-8668.
To donate to First Step visit their donation page on their website.
