Senior Idol rocks The Kitchen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Some of Texoma’s most talented senior citizens put on quite a show Friday morning at The Kitchen in Wichita Falls.
Evening Anchor Chris Horgen had the honor of judging “Senior Idol," an annual karaoke contest at the non-profit, as participants competed for bragging rights.
Organizers say the event is a huge success every year. This year, Joe Bob won 1st prize for his rendition of “I’ll Go To My Grave Loving You.”
“The Kitchen puts on a wonderful show,” Joe Bob said. “They’re really supportive of our senior citizens around here and you couldn’t ask for a better group of people to serve and we just appreciate all they have done for everybody.”
Joe Bob has participated in the contest every since 2011, and also won the contest in 2017.
