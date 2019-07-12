TSA Precheck event coming to Wichita Falls Regional Airport

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For those who fly often and even if it’s just occasionally, the Wichita Falls Regional Airport will host a TSA precheck enrollment event starting on July 22nd.
With precheck, you can skip the long security lines and won’t need to take off your shoes or belt. The price is $85, and it’s valid for five years.
We spoke with one flyer who is excited that an event like this is in Wichita Falls.
“It sounds like something helpful, I fly a lot for business and to go home, so yeah that would be great, anything to get you through those lines faster,” Michael Tipton said.
The TSA will be set up in the employee parking lot of the airport to help everyone with registration. to pre-enroll for precheck click here.
This event will go from July 22nd to August 8th and it will be open between 8 am and 5 pm at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport, located at 4000 Armstrong Dr.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.