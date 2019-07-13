BMX competition in Wichita Falls this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wee-Chi-Tah BMX Track will host a competition this weekend kicking off with a state qualifier tomorrow. Rick Johnson, the track operator said it's open to riders of all skill levels.
“We've got some two-year old’s out here on strider bikes, and their just beginners, but you've got all classes of rider from novice, intermediate, to expert,” Johnson said. “we've got kids that do it all, you know that ride the mountain bikes, that ride the street bikes, that ride the road bike events, they do it.”
Sundays event, the Race For Life, is an event that donates the money from the entry fees to a foundation that helps fight leukemia.
“We host that event every year, we like to kind of pair up that race with our state race so it becomes on big event usually.” Johnson said.
Thanks to the hard work of an all volunteer staff, the track always stays maintained.
“We just do it so you know we can ride, so our kids can ride, we just want this thing to be open you know so we can be out here riding.” Johnson said.
The bike track is always looking for more volunteers and Johnson said there’s always work to be done.
The BMX track is not the only place in town run solely by volunteers, so is the Wee-Chi-Tah Bike Trail. The head trail director says with the new gravel grinder event being added to Hotter N’ Hell this year, they’ve got their hands full.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.