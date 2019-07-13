Rollover accident in Clay County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A rollover in Clay County had eight of at least nine victims thrown from their vehicle. This is currently being investigated by the Department of Public Safety.
This happened on E. Arrowhead Dr. where it intersects with Crow Trace Rd. near lake Arrowhead. Sgt. Dan Buessing with DPS tells us some of the passengers were taken to Clay County Hospital and others to United Regional.
Five adults and four kids were reportedly in the vehicle at the time of the crash. We’re told only the driver was still in the vehicle when first responders arrived.
We will continue to update this stories as it develops.
