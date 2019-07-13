Wichita Falls business gives back to Iowa Park students

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Each year, the BIG Project in Iowa Park donates around two hundred backpacks full of school supplies to students in need.
Due to personal reasons, multiple volunteers couldn’t help out this year, putting the organization behind.
“We didn’t get to fundraise like we normally do,” said Valerie Boggs, the president of the BIG Project. “We did not meet our funds that we need this year.”
Boggs reached out on social media and asked for individuals to sponsor a student.
Instead, Fit Body Boot Camp replied.
“God answered a lot of our prayers when Amanda from Fit Body contacted me,” said Boggs.
They created a challenge for their members, giving point value to supplies donated.
The result was over 5,000 necessities.
“You never expect to hit that much and then when you do it’s a total shock,” said Fit Body Boot Camp owner Joe Harris.
“Without them we would have only been giving away supplies,” said Boggs. “We would not have met the needs that we need.”
Today those extra-gallon boxes were loaded up into trucks and taken to storage, where Boggs and her team of volunteers will sort the items out.
“I couldn’t tell you how huge it has gone,” said Boggs.
The BIG Project typically accepts monetary donations and then buys all of the items needed.
Now Boggs said they won’t have to do any shopping, and all of the money raised up to this point can be saved to help with next year’s demand.
“Iowa Park said that they needed us and that’s what they did,” said Harris. “Our members made an impact in a huge huge way.”
