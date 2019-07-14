Wichita Falls animal rescues in need of fosters

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Currently, Emily’s Legacy Rescue has over fifty animals in foster homes.
“Every foster-based rescue in Wichita Falls needs fosters,” said rescue president Kimber Hopkins.
In order for stray animals caught from city services to be taken off the streets, there has to be room for them. If there isn’t a foster home available, the dogs have to be placed at a shelter. Since the rescue doesn’t have a place for cats, if there’s no foster, they can’t take them in.
“We need fosters to be able to pull from the city,” said Hopkins.
In the over four years she’s been involved, Claudia Buckmaster has taken in and fostered over two hundred dogs, with number 210, Dexter, being adopted today.
“Even people ask how can you do this? Well you’re saving a life,” said Buckmaster, who is also a foster coordinator for the organization.
All fosters must fill out an application through Emily's Legacy Rescue.
Whether it’s food, leashes, cat litter or carriers, the rescue will work to help provide those.
Hopkins says fostering is a necessary part of the adoption process for these rescues.
“We learn their personalities that way we can match them with a family, and that it can be their forever home,” said Hopkins.
“You can tell the adopter what’s going on with the dog,” said Buckmaster.
And for rescues like Dexter, that interaction can make all the difference for their future family.
“We want to see a good outcome,” said Hopkins.
For more information on Emily’s Legacy Rescue foster program, click here.
