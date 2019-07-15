6 Around Town for the week of July 15-18

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Plan your week in the Falls with the latest edition of “6 Around Town.”
Monday
Get creative with a family workshop at How Great Thou Art/Painting Studio on Kemp Boulevard with a night of elephant painting. From 6 p.m.-8 p.m., you can get in touch with your artistic side and learn some art skills along the way. At $25 per painter/canvas, all supplies and instruction are included. For ticket information, click here.
Tuesday
If you’re looking for some nature education, the River Bend Nature Center on 3rd Street has you covered. Every Tuesday at 4 p.m., officials will feed their snakes frozen rodents, and you can watch. The creepy-crawly event is included with general admission. Admission prices can be found here.
Wednesday
If you want to check out some traditional Hispanic culture, head over to the Wichita Falls Public Library on 11th Street for a special performance from Wichita Falls’ own Zavala International Dance group. The event is from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. and is free of charge.
Thursday
For a one-of-a-kind, live musical variety show, the Wichita Theatre on Indiana Avenue is the place to be. “The Grand Ol’ American Radio Show” is a tribute to the all-American summer from the creators of “The Grand Ol’ Christmas Show.” The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and celebrates the culture of the American spirit. Tickets can be purchased here.
We’ll have a preview of the weekend events on Wednesday.
