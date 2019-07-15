Arrests made in recent burglaries

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Two suspects are facing charges following a string of recent vehicle burglaries in several apartment complexes on the south side of Wichita Falls.
Police say the suspects were targeting unlocked vehicles, taking checks, passports and debit/credit cards.
Detectives with the WFPD began investigating and developed multiple leads.
Warrants were issued for Anthony Bowen and Destiny Dunbar, both 23.
Detectives believed that the suspects were in a stolen 2010 Hyundai Elantra and may have been in the Archer County area.
At midnight on Saturday, July 13, the pair was found in Seymour, Texas and taken into custody for their warrants.
After interviewing both suspects, detectives say information they obtained could lead to the clearing of 25 to 50 vehicle burglaries in Wichita Falls.
Dunbar and Bowen were transported to the Archer County jail and booked on burglary warrants.
Detectives recovered the stolen 2010 Hyundai Elantra, along with numerous credit/debit cards and checks.
Police say additional charges are pending.
