Consecutive triple digit days likely

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today’s high temperature in Wichita Falls will be in the mid 90s, making today the coolest day in the seven day forecast. We registered our first triple digit day this past Wednesday. This week, we expect three to five days when the high temperature will be one hundred degrees or higher. Hot, yes, but not bad compared to this week in July last year, with seven straight triple digit days, over half of which were 108 or higher, and three record highs were set.