Family and friends grieve Bryson teen who defied the odds

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Many in Bryson are reflecting on the life of Morgan Larance, a teen who defied the odds before passing away last week.
Doctors said she wouldn’t be able to walk or talk again due to a rare brain infection.
But after spending more than four months in the hospital in 2017, she was able to head home.
Escorted by first responders, she waved out of the sunroof of a limousine while dozens of family and friends greeted her with cheers.
At the time, Morgan said she was thankful for her family and friends and being able to do things many of us take for granted.
Morgan’s father said this is one of the toughest things he has ever had to go through, and said it’s a reminder to cherish each day we have with our children.
A memorial service is being held Friday at 5 p.m. at the Faith Center in Graham.
