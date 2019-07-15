Lifesaving “Stop the Bleed” training class to be held next week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - United Regional Health Care System and the MSU Texas Wilson School of Nursing are teaming up to provide “Stop the Bleed” training to the Wichita Falls community at the end of July. The free class will teach the community information that could save a life.
Trauma leaders from United Regional as well as MSU Texas nursing faculty and students will teach techniques that could help save a life, focusing on stopping blood after traumatic injuries. Hospital officials said injured people can potentially die within minutes if blood loss isn’t stopped before first responders arrive.
“This class is important to have for everyone, not just here in Wichita Falls, but all over the nation, and all over the world," said Laura Kessler, Registered Nurse and Trauma Educator at United Regional. “We realize that bleeding can happen anywhere, at anytime, and a lot of people can’t wait until those first responders get there, because you can bleed to death within three minutes.”
“It’s really important that the first person on the scene be able to know, hey, that’s life-threatening bleeding and how to stop it.”
The free class will be held on Thursday, July 25, from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. in Room 101 of the Dillard College of Business on the campus of MSU Texas.
To register, call (940) 764-8570 or (800) 982-9799.
If you would like training for your civic group, church, family, etc., you can contact Laura Pressler, Trauma Outreach Coordinator, at (940) 764-3088.
