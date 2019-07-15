Nokona Ball Gloves featured in Made in America showcase

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -The White House hosted the third annual "Made in America" showcase on Monday. The event celebrates companies all over the U.S. whose products are homegrown. The Texas representative was Nokona Glove Factory.
"There are very few people, relatively speaking, who are making products in the United States and not only are we really focused on it but we have been doing it for a long time. We get quite a bit of attention for that reason but when the White House calls and says they want you to be a part of something it's extraordinary. So we are very honored and proud," said Jeff Beraznik.
The nearly 100-year-old company provided quality leather gloves that have stood the test of test time. Started in 1926 the company has been making baseball gloves since 1934, in the tiny town of Nocona, Texas, handcrafted by American workers, using the world's highest quality leathers. The company continues to innovate gloves based on demand. Today 35 Major League Baseball players even use their gloves on the big league stage.
“It’s such a connection that players have with their gloves and its not just for the season. It’s a really cool connection. It’s a real family atmosphere here also not just here in the factory, but for the customers, there is a strong connection,” said Beraznik.
Nokona's rich heritage includes player endorsements since the 1930′s, supplying ball gloves to soldiers during WWII, being featured in Hollywood movies, and currently being used by many top professional players – all within the context of a commitment to maintaining production in America.
Nokona's hopes their tradition and history keep them seeing success today success in the future.
According to the Federal Trade Commission. "All or virtually all" means that all significant parts and processing that go into the product must be of U.S. origin.
Tours of the factory are held Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays during the summer months.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.