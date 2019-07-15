State Rep. James Frank discusses legislative session

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texas State Representative James Frank spoke about the 86th legislative session, which recently wrapped up, at the Wichita County Republican Women meeting on Monday afternoon.
One of the biggest bills to become law during the session was House Bill 3, which includes $6.5 billion for teacher pay raises and public education improvements, and more than $5 billion to help lower school district taxes.
“The state needs to make sure it’s paying its fair share of the schools,” Rep. Frank said. “I think putting more money in the schools like we did will help keep better teachers and I think it’s also obviously important that schools take and spend that money as intelligently as possible.”
Rep. Frank also talked about other legislation at the meeting, including a work pay tax credit bill, a free speech on college campuses bill, and a no red light camera bill.
