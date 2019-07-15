Texas A&M vice chancellor visits with AgriLife extension agents

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - Today the vice chancellor for Texas A&M AgriLife was in Vernon to meet with local agencies to help discuss the future of agriculture.
Patrick Stover’s been the vice chancellor for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension program for about a year now. During his time he wants to help not only shift the focus of agricultural research in Texas, but also help bridge the gap between producers and consumers.
“He’s wanting input directly from the extension agencies and obviously from the ag producers,” said David Graf, the Wichita County extension agent.
Vernon is one of thirteen Texas A&M AgriLife research and extension agencies across Texas. Various county agencies and agricultural producers gathered to speak with and hear from Stover.
" [He] wanted to increase the connection between Texas A&M University and also the Texas A&M AgriLife system," said Graf. “They’ve always been a close tie but he wants to increase that.”
“What we want to do is better understand what’s going on out there with the producers and help address some of the issues they’re facing,” said Stover.
Stover began the day by addressing his goals for agriculture research, which is to focus more on how nutrition and agriculture correlate and can affect each other.
“Consumers have separated the connection between agriculture and food, and I think doctor Stover’s trying to connect those,” said Graf.
Stover also met individually with extension agents so he could help better address some of the concerns counties across the state have.
“This is a critical time for agriculture,” said Stover. “There’s never been a bigger need for food. There’s never been so much pressure on agriculture.”
Stover’s visit will continue tomorrow, where he’ll meet with mayors, commissioners and other county officials to help continue the conversation about the community impact that agriculture can have.
