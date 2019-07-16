UPDATE: Arrest made in Olney teacher’s murder

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - UPDATE, 11:30 A.M.: The Texas Rangers and the Young County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that Julius Orion Xavier Mullins, 18, is the suspect that was arrested in connection with the murder of Manuela Allen.
Mullins is being held in the Young County Jail on a Murder charge with no bond.
ORIGINAL STORY: An 18-year-old has been taken into custody for murder in Olney.
Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock said an arrest had been made in the death of a teacher in Olney last week, but stopped short of connecting the 18-year-old’s arrest to the teacher’s death.
Julius Orion Xavier Mullins of Olney was booked into the Young County jail Tuesday on a murder charge.
Manuela Allen, an Olney High School teacher, was found dead near Lake Cooper in Archer County on Sunday, July 7.
