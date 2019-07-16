Model rocket launch event to honor Apollo 11’s 50th anniversary tomorrow

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A group of civil air patrol cadets are launching model rockets tomorrow morning to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of the Apollo 11 space launch, and they won’t be alone either.
Mike Winslow, the aerospace education officer for the civil air patrol in Wichita Falls, said that Civil Air Patrol squadrons from across the nation are taking part in the Apollo 11 challenge, to honor the space launch that put Neil Armstrong on the moon.
“They want all the cadet squadrons to launch a rocket some time tomorrow,” Winslow said.
In Wichita Falls, rockets will start launching at 8:34 a.m. just like the Saturn-5 rocket did in 1969.
“Each cadet has been tasked with assembling a rocket and bringing it out for launch,” Winslow said.
The Civil Air Patrol Cadet Program educates cadets in four main areas leadership, aerospace, fitness, and character development. They also have opportunities to fly in real aircraft alongside instructors.
“Just to see the smiles on their faces is so empowering for them and for us, to continue this mission to introduce aerospace education and the love of flight,” Harriet Smith, the southwest Region Chief of Staff said.
The Civil Air Patrol chapter in Wichita Falls meets every Thursday night in the Army National Guard armory.
