WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Two main items of interest now through Wednesday are triple digit highs and the chance of a stray thunderstorm connected to the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry. With a forecast high of 102, Tuesday will be the hottest day of the year so far. The record high for this date is 109, set in 2000. Summer weather patterns can go unchanged for days offering little hope for a break from the summer heat.
The remnants of Barry are responsible for torrential rain over parts of Arkansas this morning. Forecast models hint at a chance of thunderstorms expanding west along the Red River valley Tuesday and Tuesday night with the most realistic chances of rain remaining east of interstate 35. Our weather won’t change much into the weekend. One forecast model brings a cold front into our weather picture early next week.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.