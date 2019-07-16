WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Two main items of interest now through Wednesday are triple digit highs and the chance of a stray thunderstorm connected to the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry. With a forecast high of 102, Tuesday will be the hottest day of the year so far. The record high for this date is 109, set in 2000. Summer weather patterns can go unchanged for days offering little hope for a break from the summer heat.