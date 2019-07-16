WF city council approves funding for airports

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Most of Wichita Falls City Council agenda was items regarding Kickapoo Downtown Airport and WF Regional Airport. Council approved all ordinances and accepted over a million dollars worth of grants.
“We use the funds for construction, debt service, maintenance at Kickapoo, and some is used for maintenance at the Regional Airport. The grants we are receiving are going back out into several different projects,” said Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana.
One of those projects is the Armstrong Drive Road Rehabilitation Project that was awarded to Chad & Brandi Inc., also known as Wilson Contracting.
Just before the vote council addressed some rumors about the company.
We've heard some chatter out there about if we are allowed to or if we are going to award it to our lowest responsible bidder. I think that council overwhelming said yes we are going to do that," said Mayor Santellana.
"I just believe that with the events that have gone on with the last few contractors that he has gotten they should put it out for bid again. Some local contractors might be able to put forth the effort to do what they need to do to get that contract," said District 5 Council Steve Jackson.
City council did vote to move forward with the bid and construction will begin in the next three to four weeks.
