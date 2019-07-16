WFISD School Board making progress towards a bond proposal

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls ISD School Board continues to move closer towards a bond proposal that would cover the costs of the district's facility needs.
For nearly 8 months, the board has been focusing on a Long Range Facility plan for the district.
Some of the options on the table have been building one or two new high schools as well as renovating the current high schools for middle school students to use. After conducting building assessments, the board knows all together it will cost upwards of $420 million.
Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said after Monday night’s meeting that the board has not yet made a decision about which options they favor, but that community feedback has played a big part in their decision making. Once they do come up with a Long Range Facility plan, they will then determine what will be included in a bond.
“The bond package is what we take to the voters and say this is what we'd like to do. Do you approve it or not? So, that can be any part of the long range plan or it could be the whole thing. The 8th is solidifying the plan and making sure we like the plan and then determining what’s a bond package out of that plan,” Kuhrt stated.
The next board meeting is August 8. The school board’s deadline to call for a bond and decide on ballot language is August 19 if they plan to have an election in November.
