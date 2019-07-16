Wichita Falls Police Department hiring police officers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is currently hiring police officers.
Applicants must be between 21 and 44 years old.
Those that make it through the application phase must take the civil service exam - and those that pass will be enrolled in the WFPD Police Academy to learn how to become an officer.
The application deadline is 11:59 p.m., September 1. The written and physical exams will be administered on September 7, at 8 a.m. at Barwise Middle School.
