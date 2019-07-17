Bond Management Office opens at Wichita County Courthouse

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita County Courthouse now has a new office called the Bond Management Office (BMO).
The office will solely be responsible for approving bail bonds and attorney bonds. Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said the new office was created to help the bond process run more efficiently, compared to the way the county’s system has worked before. Sheriff Duke said the old process gave way to inconsistencies on paperwork.
“The booking center we have downtown – you have supervisors that are not only typing in information on the person that just got arrested and brought in, but they're also typing in information that deals with this arrest. While they're answering the phone, they're answering questions to attorney's and courthouse offices, getting people ready to be released that need to be released, or sent to court. Then, try to get bonds approved and we found that there’s just a lot of errors on that side,” Duke stated.
The Sheriff’s Office hopes that since the BMO’s sole focus will be processing bonds it will reduce errors.
As far as those who will be working in the BMO, Sheriff Duke said they have hired a few positions internally; some have transitioned from the Central Magistrate Office, and one was an outside hire.
BMO personnel have all been trained to use the new software system called Tyler Odyssey, which the courthouse just implemented Monday. The system will also make data entry more efficient and consistent throughout all the offices in the courthouse.
