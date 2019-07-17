Cadets celebrate 50 year anniversary of Apollo 11 in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - At exactly 8:32 this morning, cadets from the Civil Air Patrol in Wichita Falls launched model rockets to honor the Apollo 11 launch.
“All the rockets were put together well, and it worked as advertised. We were pleased with the cadets and the work that they did and the opportunity to commemorate the fiftieth anniversary launch with this rocket launch,” aerospace education officer, Mike Winslow said.
The 12-18 year old cadets built their own rockets and with some supervision they were ready for lift off.
“They learned on their rockets what they need to work on, what they need to correct, and progress from there," Squadron Commander Stephen Smith said.
As rockets parachuted back to the ground cadets set up for the next launch.
Everyone in the program has shown interest in the world of aviation and through events like this they can learn valuable skills through trial and error like astronauts did in 1969.
Cadet programs like the one in Wichita Falls share the same goal, to transform the countries youth into dynamic Americans and aerospace leaders.
