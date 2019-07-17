Hard to escape the summer heat now through the weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With sunshine and south winds expected every day through the weekend there’s nothing preventing high temperatures near 100 degrees. We’ll make it to the low and mid 90s by noon, then temperatures climb to near 100 degree by 4pm. A secondary headline to the summer heat is increasing winds. Wind speeds will be at their highest Thursday and Friday with south winds at 15 to 25 miles per hour.
The remnants of Barry are no longer influencing our weather in the southern plains. The weekend will be typically hot with highs near 100 degrees and steady south winds. Forecast models hint at a pattern chance early next week which could improve our rain chances and briefly knock triple digit heat from the 7 day.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
