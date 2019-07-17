Local nonprofit announces two new programs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Kitchen of Wichita Falls announced two new programs on Wednesday that will benefit Meals on Wheels.
The first is called “Animeals." The Kitchen said an alarming number of their clients were not eating their entire meal, but instead, were sharing it with their pets. The new program will allow clients who can’t feed their cat or dog to receive supplemental pet food at no charge, starting on July 25.
The second program - Kid’s Caring Day - will take place on August 7. It will serve as an opportunity for children to experience the joy of volunteerism while helping feed senior citizens within the Texoma community.
Parents can sign their children up HERE until August 2.
