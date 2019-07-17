NEW DETAILS: Court documents give more information on Olney teacher’s death

OLNEY, Texas (TNN) - New details have been released in the death of an Olney school teacher after her body was found on July 7 near Lake Cooper.
On Tuesday, we reported that officials had arrested Julius Orion Xavier Mullins, 18, in connection to the murder of Manuela Allen.
According to court documents, investigators went to the home of Allen in the 600 block of West Main Street in Olney on July 7. Inside the home authorities found what they believed to be blood stains which were “clearly associated with serious injury and likely the victim’s death.” The stains included footprints which appeared to be from a person walking through blood in the kitchen. Investigators say those footprints found matched socks worn by the suspect.
Eight days later, Mullins was interviewed by authorities and he reportedly told them he had dated Allen’s daughter a year earlier, but he told interviewers he had left fingerprints on Allen’s car approximately a month ago. He said he had also sat in the driver’s seat of the car.
Investigators say the car was used to transport Allen to Lake Cooper where she was found. They also found bike tire tracks near the car and the body which matched one Mullins reportedly admitted to using. Shoe prints found at the scene also allegedly matched those worn by Mullins.
Mullins is currently being held in the Young County Jail with $500,000 bond.
