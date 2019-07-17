Small businesses discuss government contracts at seminar

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Government contracting was the topic of discussion on Wednesday at a seminar hosted by America’s Small Business Development Center at MSU Texas.
Bruce Clinard, Sr. with the Procurement Technical Assistance Center in Lubbock was the guest speaker.
“In looking for government contracts, it’s very different than doing business in the commercial world,” Clinard, Sr. said. “[Businesses] need to, as much as possible, find out about the contracts early on, and then make sure they really study the requirements.”
Mark Snyder, Director of Business Operations at Sheppard Air Force Base was also on-hand. He discussed current and future projects at the base.
