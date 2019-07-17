Tips for beating the heat here in Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Well everyone we have officially made it to the dog days of summer.
Wednesday and Thursday the National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Heat Advisory until 8:00 PM on both days. we are in
A Heat Advisory means that for 2 consecutive days temperatures will reach 103 OR the real feel temperature is expected to reach 105 degrees.
These conditions are expected to last for the next several days. However this heat advisory does not include all of Texoma.
It includes Wichita, Clay, Montague and Jack counties in Texas. As well as Tillman, Commanche, Cotton, Stephens and Jefferson counties.
Here are some tips on how you can beat the heat.
Limit your time outside between 10 in the morning and 4 in the afternoon. That is when it feels the hottest.
Be sure to take breaks in the shade whenever you are outside for long periods of time.
Stay hydrated and drink lots of fluids.
Wear light color loose fitting clothes that allows your skin to breathe.
Be sure to check on the elderly and children as well as your pets too
Be on the watch for heat cramps, and signs of heat exhaustion and stroke
If you aren’t in the heat advisory doesn’t mean that you’re immune to these hot temperatures.
