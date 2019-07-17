Two Texoma kids ready to represent on the national stage

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texoma area has produced some great athletes over the years from Daimarqua Foster to Taliyah Brooks and everyone in between.
Maybe two of the best current athletes haven’t even hit high school yet.
“I always like to run when I was a kid," Kai Stockton,11, said. "My cat would chase me so it was fun.”
“It’s really exciting," Quincy McLean,9, said. "It’s a big accomplishment for me.”
That accomplishment is the AAU Junior Olympics.
But this isn't the first time Quincy McLean and Kai Stockton have run at this stage and they say the competition is fierce.
“The kids don’t play, they are going to get what they want," Stockton said.
“I’ll know how challenging it will be because of last year because I learned that lesson," McLean said. "I know how it’s going to be so I will have to have my game face on when I’m there.”
Qualifying for the Junior Olympics was no easy task.
Kai placed third in the 800 meter, second in the 1,500 meter and won gold in the girls pentathlon at the regional meet.
Quincy had great success as well, winning gold in the 800 and 1,500 meter events and the boys triathlon.
Both will compete in those three events and they have some big goals for themselves.
“I want to be the best basically," the 11-year-old Kai Stockton said. "I want to try to be the best, that’s what Junior Olympics is this year.
"I want to get top-8 and be an All-American.”
McLean said "I want to get at least first, second or third. Not sixth or fourth, at least under 6th.
The track and field events for the Junior Olympics are July 27-August 3rd in Greensboro, North Carolina.
