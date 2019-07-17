WFISD working to hire more teachers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -The new school year is coming fast, and the WFISD school district needs another 60 teachers. The Associate Superintendent feels confident they will find the teacher that they are need of but did say that it is getting harder to find teachers in Texoma.
“ We are still 60 short which could be like uh oh, but that is for the whole district. That is about where we usually are at this time. We are starting to notice a trend, that it is getting more and more difficult to find qualified staff,” said WFISD Associate Superintendent, Peter Griffiths.
Each year, the big job fair is held in April, and then they host another in the summer to replace those that retire or leave. Since the April job fair, the district has hired 125 teachers.
One of the strategies the school district is using is the ‘Grow Your Program,’ with this program, as long as a person has a bachelor’s degree, they can become a certified teacher.
“That is the key, finding people who are interested in Growing Your Own. We have even started at the high school level, where we actually have classes for students to learn how to become a teacher. They are working with Midwestern State University to get dual credit so if it is something they decide to do, they already have a foot in the door,” said Griffiths.
The supervisor of that program says the initial information meeting had about 30 people show interest, and some are in various stages of signing up for the program.
“I for sure know one person that has completed these two steps: submitted transcript and passed the test and has been offered an intent to hire contract,” said Greta Benavides, WFISD Director of Foreign Languages.
