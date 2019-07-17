WFPD: Man threatens people with knife, arrested on 10 charges

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man is behind bars after allegedly waving a knife in the air and threatening to kill people Tuesday afternoon.
Scott Martin Johnson, 60, was arrested on a collection of charges.
According to the police report, officers were called to the 700 block of Warford Street just after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Callers told police a man kept coming out of an apartment and waving a large knife in the air.
When police arrived, they saw a man, later identified as Johnson, standing outside an apartment. A victim on scene told officers Johnson had threatened to kill him.
Officers spoke to Johnson and asked him to sit down. They said he refused before going inside his apartment despite being told to stay outside. Police followed Johnson inside and found him sitting in a chair. They said they asked him to go back outside, and although Johnson agreed to the request, officers said he began threatening them.
When Johnson got outside, he began digging in his pockets. Officers asked him to stop but he refused. The report said officers decided they should handcuff Johnson because witnesses told them he had a knife.
When officers reached for Johnson’s hands, he began wrestling with officers according to the report. During the struggle, he continued to yell at officers and tell them he would kill them. He also allegedly began spitting on officers. Other officers arrived on scene and helped get Johnson into handcuffs as he continued yelling.
Once he was in handcuffs, officers began investigating the situation. They said they were able to speak with three people who told them Johnson had threatened to kill them while holding a large kitchen knife.
Officers were able to find the knife on the scene. Johnson was taken to United Regional to receive medical clearance before being transported to the Wichita County Jail. One officer also received treatment at the hospital for cuts to his hands which he received during the struggle.
Johnson was booked into jail and charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault for threatening victims with a knife, three counts of Obstruction or Retaliation for threatening to kill officers, two counts of Harassment of a Public Servant for spitting on two officers, one count of Evading Arrest for going inside the apartment when he was told to stay outside, and one count of Resisting Arrest for wrestling with officers.
