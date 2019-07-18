Forecast offers cooler temperatures, chance of rain beyond the weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Our forecast offers no change in our weather into the weekend. Skies will be sunny, winds will be strong, morning lows will be in the 70s and high temperatures will be near 100 through Sunday. Today, tomorrow and Saturday will be windy days with south winds at 15 to 25 mile per hour.
A pattern change will come by Monday with a ridge of high pressure moving west, allowing for a cold front to find north Texas. This gives us hope for high temperatures closer to 90 degrees instead of 100 degrees. A cold front could also bring a chance of rain my Monday and Tuesday. Some forecast models suggest high temperatures in the 80s early next week.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
