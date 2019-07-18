Hiring difficult as unemployment continues to fall

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The latest numbers for the unemployment rate in Wichita Falls was 2.6% in May. While that is definitely a good thing for the workforce it has put a strain on hiring for quite a few businesses.
“Our mission is to empower people with disabilities,” said the President and CEO of Work Services Corporation David Toogood.
One way Work Services Corporation does this is by employing disabled workers through their contract with Sheppard Air Force Base.
They have hired over 300 people to work on base, mostly in the cafeterias. Over the last few years, the need for more workers has grown and right now WSC has open positions that they have not been able to fill.
One reason is because unemployment is down, and disabled workers are not needing WSC's help as much to find jobs.
Toogood stated, “We typically only have about three or four people per month.” Those numbers are compared to the 15 or more people a week WSC used to see come through their doors looking for resume help and looking to get hired to work on base.
Toogood said there is one thing that has been fairly steady: they are able to retain their food service workers. “We looked at our turnover rate in that line of business and it was 17%. So, our turnover rate is much lower than the industry standard,” he said.
The owner Heff's Burgers and Menchies Frozen Yogurt, Ashley Cardwell, is seeing the opposite happen.
Within the last couple of months, she’s been trying to fill two positions at the burger joint. “I’ve filled them a couple of times since I’ve put them out there. It typically happens. It’s kind of a revolving door,” Cardwell said.
The turnover rate for restaurants was at 73% in 2016 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and Cardwell said with unemployment being down, hiring has gotten even more difficult. “I can definitely tell when it’s up and when it’s down. We get an influx of applications when it’s up. When it’s down we don’t have as many people that come in and ask for applications,” she said.
She is working to adjust to the downward trend of the unemployment rate. “It makes the market harder. You have to figure out what you're going to pay people, so you've got to be more competitive.”
For a non-profit like the WSC, even with less disabled people needing their services, there is still a silver lining. “We don’t see that as a problem with respect to our mission. Our mission is to help people with disabilities. So, if the low unemployment environment is helping them find jobs on their own, that’s a wonderful thing,” Toogood said.
Workforce Solutions is holding a Christmas in July job fair July 25 at Vernon College in Wichita Falls from 1 pm to 4 pm. For more information visit the event page on their website,
