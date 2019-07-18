Memorial service set for Olney ISD teacher

Manuela Allen's memorial service has been set for the end of July.
By Christian Hamilton | July 18, 2019 at 5:53 PM CDT - Updated July 18 at 5:53 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A memorial service to honor the life of Olney ISD teacher Manuela Allen has been set for the end of July.

The service will be held on Sunday, July 28, at 2 p.m. in the Olney High School Auditorium.

Allen’s body was found at Lake Cooper near Olney on July 7. Authorities soon began investigating the case as a murder.

On July 15, Julius Mullins, 18, was arrested in connection with her death.

Mullins remains in the Young County Jail on a bond of $500,000.

