Students receive scholarships in honor of fallen officers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Three students received scholarships from the Wichita Falls Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association on Thursday.
The scholarships are handed out to honor fallen officers. They were awarded to three students whose parents work within the Wichita Falls Police Department.
The first place winner received a scholarship for $500 for his essay on what it was like to grow up as the son of a police officer.
“I wrote all about the funny stories of my Dad coming in and when I was younger he used to work nights,” Aaron Wheat said. “So he would eat dinner at like 8:30 or 9:00 at night and he would come in and set his radio down on the table and I would listen and you would hear the craziest things come over the radio while eating dinner and praying.”
“It would be really funny and those memories are definitely ingrained in my head.”
Second place received a scholarship for $250 and third place was awarded $150.
