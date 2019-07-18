Tracking some cooler weather next week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With your first alert forecast I’m first alert meteorologist Garrett James. Y’all we have made it to the dog days of summer. It was another hot one today and it will be another warm night with temperatures dropping down into the mid 70s. Tomorrow looks like someone just put the forecast from today on repeat. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s and even the triple digit mark for some places across Texoma. This weekend will also have a very similar forecast. However we look to next week as we are tracking some slight rain chances and a cold front that could bring some relief from this heat.