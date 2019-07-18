Wichita Falls scouts head to World Scout Jamboree

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Scouts from Wichita Falls will join over 40,000 of their fellow scouts who are coming from all over the world.
The 24th annual World Scout Jamboree begins next week in West Virginia and will last for two weeks. It will be held at the Summit Bechtel Reserve. Scouts from Wichita Falls and from all over NW Texas will head that way on Sunday.
“Really it’s a once in a lifetime event for scouts because it’s a gathering of scouts from 169 countries from all over the world,” Matt Simmons the President of the Boy Scouts of America NW Council said.
The jamboree happens every four years and this is only the second time it’s been in the United States. The first time was way back in 1967.
“These boys are the right age at the right time, its affordable for them and we got a lot of boys taking advantage of the opportunity, and it’s not just the boys, we have girls participating as well," Simmons said.
At the jamboree, scouts will get the chance to socialize with people from around the globe and get to do plenty of outdoor activities like hiking, rock climbing, and rafting. They also get the chance to trade patches and other souvenirs.
“These neckerchiefs are a hot commodity item, the boy scout uniforms are highly sought after,” Simmons said.
All the scouts will wear patches on their uniforms which help identify where they are from. Each troop from the United States is paired with a foreign one at the jamboree, and troop 203 will get to meet their buddy troop from Sweden when they arrive in West Virginia. For two weeks these 10 Wichita Falls scouts will be roughing it learning lessons from around the world.
