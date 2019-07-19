6 Around Town for the Weekend of July 19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s a rundown of some fun events in Wichita Falls this weekend.
FRIDAY
THE 4TH ANNUAL ART BIKE EXHIBITION: The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture is hosting temporary public art installations celebrating the Hotter ’N Hell Hundred. From now until August 21st, you can see art bikes designed by local artists at the Sikes Senter Mall on the corner of Kemp Boulevard and Midwestern Parkway. You can stop by between 10 A.M.-9 P.M. Monday through Saturday or 12 P.M.-6 P.M. on Sunday.
BIKE WICHITA FALLS SOCIAL: Speaking of bikes, Bike Wichita Falls and WeeChiTah BMX are hosting a bike gathering for everyone from amateur to expert in an effort to get fellow cyclists together from different skill levels. The Wichita Falls Bicycling Club will provide food and refreshments. Don’t forget to bring your bike because the BMX Track will be open. The free event is happening from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M. at 502 Wichita Street.
SATURDAY
KAYAK 101 BEGINNER CLASS: For the outdoor crowd, the Kayak Academy of Wichita Falls is hosting a beginner class bright and early at Lake Arrowhead. Instructors will teach safety, skills and success while enjoying nature. The class is even kid-friendly for teens with a guardian on the water. Equipment like the kayak, paddle, and life jacket will be provided. The fee is $75. Click here to register.
CHRISTMAS IN JULY ARTISANAL ARTS AND CRAFTS FAIR: For the weekend shoppers, head out to Texhoma Christian Care Center to pick up some beautiful crafts from local vendors while supporting a good cause. The Alzheimer’s Association and Research will be working to raise funds and awareness from 9 A.M.-2 P.M. in the Main Street building of TCCC on Loop 11.
CITY OF WICHITA FALLS PUBLIC AUCTION: It’s been said that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, and you may discover some incredible items like city vehicles, tractors, trash trucks, commercial-grade mowers, lawn equipment, police cars and miscellaneous property. The event is happening at the Central Services Complex at 2100 Seymour Highway from 10 A.M. Gates open at 9 A.M. Preview and pre-registration is Friday between 10 A.M. and 2 P.M. Items can be viewed here.
