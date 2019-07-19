6 Around Town for the Weekend of July 19

CITY OF WICHITA FALLS PUBLIC AUCTION: It’s been said that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, and you may discover some incredible items like city vehicles, tractors, trash trucks, commercial-grade mowers, lawn equipment, police cars and miscellaneous property. The event is happening at the Central Services Complex at 2100 Seymour Highway from 10 A.M. Gates open at 9 A.M. Preview and pre-registration is Friday between 10 A.M. and 2 P.M. Items can be viewed here.