A cold front is on track to arrive in Texoma Monday

A much advertised pattern change will deliver a mid summer cold front by Monday. In the wake of the front, temperatures will drop and there will be a window of opportunity to see some rain in the region. While rain chances appear to be slight, confidence is growing in a desirable drop in temperatures for the first half of the week. After highs near 100 degree Sunday, high temperatures Monday might be in the upper 80s. Then, highs will be near 90 degrees through Wednesday.