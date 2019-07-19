Cooler temperatures are on the way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Happy Friday y’all. For the rest of the day today temperatures will slowly fall down out of the triple digits and upper 90s but we are going to have another hot, dry, windy weekend in front of us. For both Saturday and Sunday we will have temperatures across the area in the upper 90s and in the triple digits for others. However there is good news in the forecast. We have a cold front on the way that will drop temperatures by Monday into the upper 80s and lowers 90s with a shower or two possible. We are currently giving it a 20% of showers that are going to be pretty widespread across Texoma for most of Monday and some early Tuesday morning as the showers move out of Texoma.