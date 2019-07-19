Food bank mobile pantry prepares to launch Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is getting ready to hit the streets to help provide food as well as health screenings to those unable to visit one of their pantry.
A mobile truck sponsored by United Regional will stop at various locations across the east side of the city twice a week and in city view once a month.
Both regions are considered food deserts, or areas without access to fresh and healthy foods.
Each month a nurse from United Regional will be at the drop-off locations for the truck offering free blood pressure and blood sugar screenings.
Food bank officials say the partnership will help the relationship between access to healthy food and overall health.
“We saw, really, an overlap there in people who are getting missed, you know, as far as preventative health care and as far as getting enough food," said Emily Kincaid, the food bank’s marketing and development director. “We’re really hoping to capture people in our community who have been missed by our services and our help.”
Starting Tuesday afternoon those services will be available for community members from 2:30-4:00 p.m. Kincaid added the truck will be out there until they run out of food.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.