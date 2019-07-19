20 kids graduate from WFPD Junior Police Academy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The second session of the 2019 Wichita Falls Police Department Junior Police Academy wrapped up Friday with a graduation ceremony.
After a week of learning what it’s like to be an officer - from handling traffic stops to investigating a crime scene - each student received a certificate and a dog tag.
The kids said they had a great time, and for some, it was a taste of what they want their future to look like.
“I’m glad I got to come because I always wanted to be a police officer," academy graduate Gavin Perron said. "It just seemed cool that you can serve your country... and help out as much as you can”.
The academy is done for 2019, but will return next summer for kids 12-14 years old.
