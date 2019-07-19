Petrolia ISD to invest thousands into teachers and staff

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Petrolia ISD will be announcing Monday that they are investing hundreds of thousands of dollars into their teachers and staff. The superintendent David Hedges said, giving back is what's important.
“We want our folks to stay here, we want them to grow here, we want then to retire here, and we feel like if we invest in them, then they’re going to do the same, and we’ll continue to get better. Each and every day,” Hedges said.
This funding comes as part of Texas House Bill 3 which passed earlier this year. It provides funding to improve public education across the state. Teachers in the district like that their district is looking out for them.
“I feel like if the staff feels appreciated and knows what we're doing really means something that it will help with morale and building people spirits,” staff member Tabetha Payne said. ”You don’t even know, I’ve been doing this a long time and you know, I’m so appreciative that we were thought of.”
Petrolia officials told me that being a smaller district means students can get the small-town feel and still get a great education.
“Were a small school we have 400 kids in the district, so our class ratios are about 15 to one,” Hedges said.
“I’ve been here in Petrolia since ‘95 and I feel like in a smaller district it's more personal, like we are a community to where we all practically know each other,” Payne said.
The district will be announcing the specifics of their investment at their board meeting on Monday evening. It will be held in the Petrolia High School at 7 PM and everyone is welcome to attend.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.