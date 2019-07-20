Boy Scouts clean up trash along Circle Trail

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Boy Scout troops from Wichita Falls met early this morning on the circle trail for their first trail clean up as part of the city’s Adopt-a-Trail program.
The Northwest Texas Council for the Boy Scouts of America recently adopted the one and a half-mile stretch of trail between Scott Street and River Road.
With trash bags and gloves, members and parents collected trash along the side of the walking trail. The trash bags are then collected by the city the following day. Greg Brownfield, the scout executive/CEO for the council, oversaw the event and he says its a great way for his troops to get some visible community involvement.
“We want to give back to the community,” said Brownfield. “We want to have a trail that’s the council’s and we were able to do that. It’s important just to keep a clean trail for the city to walk.”
“Hopefully get more people out to help, even though we’ve had a whole lot of people come out to start with, just to see this slowly and slowly stay clean,” said Austin Dean Sila, a member of Troop 34 in Wichita Falls.
The Adopt-a-Trail program is a two-year commitment. Northwest Texas Boy Scouts will be responsible for cleaning up their portion of the circle trail at least four times per year.
