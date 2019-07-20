Cycling social event at Wee-Chi-Tah BMX

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Cycling events happening close to downtown come as Wichita Falls moves closer to becoming a bike-friendly community.
Bike Wichita Falls co-hosted a get-together tonight with Wee-Chi-Tah BMX.
“So the goal of this social is to really just bring those people together to say you know we have a much bigger population of people that ride bikes, all these different types of bikes, than all of the individual groups individually,” Bike Wichita Falls Co-Coordinator Becky Raeke said.
The event had free food and organizers told me attendees could even try out the BMX track.
“We have practice going on tonight at the BMX track so they can kinda see what the BMX track is all about,” Raeke said.
“This is the first time for a lot of people to be at the track so we'll let them come out and try it and maybe they'll try out the sport of BMX as well as their mountain biking or road biking,” Wee-Chi-Tah track operator Rick Johnson said.
Bike Wichita Falls’ goal is to bring the community together to make the city safer for cyclists to ride. Over the last few months, they have been working to have the city officially recognized as a bicycle-friendly community. It’s a designation only 11 cities in the lone star state currently have.
“It’s one of those things, recreation is what brings people to a community, and we've heard quality of life, when cyclists are safe on the streets that’s one of those things that will bring more people to the city,” Raeke said.
Events like this help to do just that, while also encouraging a healthy and more active lifestyle. Wee-Chi-Tah BMX is hosting another event tomorrow, to promote their racing league. They say it's created for kids and kids-at-heart! You can check out the free beginners-only event from ten to noon. You'll get to tour the facility and take a few laps around the track.
You can reserve your spot for the event tomorrow here.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.