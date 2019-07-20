Rain chances return to the forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Temperatures today were once again warm across the area. We had temperatures near the triple digit mark once again. Tomorrow will be the same story but there is good news with the forecast. We have some temperature relief on the way as we are tracking a mid summer cold front that will drop temperatures quite nicely for much of next week. We will see temperatures get into the upper 80s and lower 90s across Texoma. With this cold front we have rain chances coming back into the forecast. We will see the showers start early on Monday and they will be scattered across Texoma throughout the day. These showers will last through Monday and into the morning hours of Tuesday. Much of the rainfall totals will be light in accumulation, however some area could see as little as a trace amount to approximately a tenth of an inch of rain.