Fire on Speedway causes $35,000 in damages

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The cause of a weekend house fire is under investigation.
The Wichita Falls Fire Department was called out to a house on Speedway Avenue just before 2:45 a.m. on Sunday.
When fire fighters arrived, they saw a fire on the porch.
Officials say it took the department less than half an hour to put it out.
There were no injuries reported and no damage to other homes.
The Red Cross was called out for one adult.
The fire reportedly caused more than $35,000 in damage to the home, as well as items inside.
