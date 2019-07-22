Kamala Harris poses with pop stars

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (CNN) -Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris posed for a photo with pop stars Katy Perry, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato at a fundraising event Saturday in Los Angeles.
Harris’ husband, Douglas Emhoff, posted the photo on his personal Twitter account during the fundraiser with the caption, “Sooooo, this happened......”
The event was hosted by the three stars’ label owner, Scooter Braun, who has been publicly feuding with Taylor Swift over the ownership of her master recordings.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.